Enter PIX11’s Grand A Day Giveaway

We’re giving away $1,000 every weekday until November 17th!

To enter for your chance to win, look out for a codeword on your TV during Jerry Springer, Steve Wilkos, or Maury Povich on PIX11.

Watch Maury Povich at 9 a.m.

Watch Jerry Springer at 11 a.m.

Watch Steve Wilkos at 4 p.m.

There will be a codeword featured in each show, and you may enter up to three times per day, once per word.

Ten lucky winners will each win $1,000 in the form of a check, and one grand prize winner will even get the chance to meet one of the three hosts.

Good luck!

November 6, 2017

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

1. ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older and a permanent legal U.S. resident or a U.S. citizen residing in NY, NJ or CT and you must reside within the WPIX broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. The $1,000 A Day Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is not open to employees of Sponsor or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, and of any of this Sweepstakes’ advertising or promotional agencies or sponsors are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, and children (including stepchildren). This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the eligibility area set forth above.

2. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins Monday, November 6, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. ET and runs weekdays through Friday, November 17, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To enter, watch Maury (9 am ET), The Jerry Springer Show (11 am ET), or The Steve Wilkos Show (4 pm ET) on PIX11 (each, a “Show” and, collectively, the “Shows”). A different keyword (the “Keyword”) will be displayed on screen during the one-hour broadcast of the primary run of each Show, and viewers will be directed to enter the Keyword for the Sweepstakes drawing either via text or online as described below. Entries must be received by 5:00 p.m. ET each day to be eligible.

a. Enter via Text-Message: Using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 77944 with the Keyword in the body of the message. Entrants must text the correct Keyword as displayed in that day’s Shows. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. If you enter by text messaging, you must have a valid mobile telephone number and a text messaging two-way capable handset. Message and data rates may apply. Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any text entrant, the entrant will be considered the authorized account holder. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct Keyword will be eligible.

b. Enter Online: Log onto PIX11.com and follow the Sweepstakes link(s) until reaching the entry page. Accurately complete the entry form, including the correct Keyword, your name, age, valid email address, and telephone or mobile phone number. Online entries containing attachments, or generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Online entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, and entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected, if discovered by Sponsor. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any online entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing the correct Keyword will be eligible.

c. Restrictions: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Limit one entry per person, per Keyword, for a maximum of three entries per person, per day. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. Sponsor reserves the right to delay the announcement of the Keyword if breaking news or other unanticipated events prevent the Keyword announcement from occurring as scheduled. If such changes occur, they will be posted on PIX11.com.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: One winner will be chosen by random drawing from among all eligible text and online entries received each day, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Entries will not carry over from one day to the next. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by telephone. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select another winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that drawing (at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting) if: (a) a potential winner does not respond within 12 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a potential winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a potential winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a potential winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required information by deadlines set by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. Limit one prize per person.

4. PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There is one prize each weekday for a total of 10 prizes in the Sweepstakes. Each winner will receive $1,000, which will be awarded in the form of a check. Winner may also receive an opportunity to do an optional meet and greet with one of the three hosts. If so, winner may also be asked to cooperate in a background check prior to the meet and greet. The decision to offer the meet and greet is in the sole discretion of Sponsor, and there is no value to the meet and greet. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prize will be forfeited, and no alternate winner will be selected. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

5. CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on the entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Winner may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving the prize, and, if so, must do so within 72 hours of the time Sponsor sends the same to winner.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of New York, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to New York law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.

6. INTERNET: If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause that corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. If Sponsor terminates the Sweepstakes on a weekday, it will determine the winner for that weekday by random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received that weekday as of the Sweepstakes termination. If Sponsor terminates or modifies the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will post notice on the official Sweepstakes website and announce the termination during the Shows.

7. OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: A copy of the Official Rules is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to SWEEPSTAKES RULES, PIX11’s $1,000 A Day Giveaway, WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, or by visiting the WPIX TV website at http://www.pix11.com. For the winners list, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Winners List, PIX11’s $1,000 A Day Giveaway WPIX-TV, 220 E. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017 to be received by no later than December 31, 2017.

8. SPONSOR: WPIX TV, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017.