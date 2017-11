NASSAU COUNTY – Democrat nominee Laura Curran declared victory as the Nassau County Executive Tuesday night.

The Democratic nominee won with a 51 to 48 percent lead over Republican candidate Jack Martins with 100 percent of the precincts reporting votes.

Curran will replace Ed Mangano, who is facing federal corruption charges.

She is projected to become Long Island’s first female county executive.

Curran hopes to end the culture of corruption and clean up Nassau County.

I am honored to be your next County Executive! pic.twitter.com/yqRLtpUW4Q — Laura Curran (@LauraCurran2017) November 8, 2017