Caught on Camera: Thief swipes packages from doorsteps in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRIS PARK, Bronx — The search is on for a man who is swiping packages from residents' doorsteps just weeks before the holiday season, police say.

Surveillance footage shows the unidentified man stealing the packages from two homes in the Morris Park section.

The first theft happened around 4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 at a residence in the area of Narragansett Avenue and Seminole Avenue. The suspect made off with an Amazon delivery that contained a Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow, a ComfiLife memory foam pillow, a children's book and cartoon vocabulary cards. The items had a combined value of $72.

A couple of days later, around 4:23 p.m. on Oct. 20, the thief targeted a residence in the vicinity of Tenbroeck Avenue and Rhinelander Avenue. He swiped a package that included a Carhartt belt, Fuji film, Crayola markers and a Squishy Toy with a combined value of $100.

In both incidents, the man fled in a black SUV.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).