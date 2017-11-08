Brooklyn glasses maker battles with Prince’s estate over frames with healing crystals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Two years ago, Claudia Washington, a struggling Brooklyn artist and designer, began making eyeglasses. The frames are covered with what she says are healing crystals.

Friends loved them and, recently, Claudia decided to try and sell them online. But first she wanted to trademark the name of her fledgling company, 3RDEYEWEAR, named for the mystical third eye chakra in the middle of the forehead. She applied for the trademark. She also got a lot of free publicity when Sky, a reality TV celebrity, wore 3RDEYEWEAR glasses in an online video. Sky has 1.8 million followers.

Things were looking up for Claudia’s business until she recently received a cease and desist letter from attorneys representing the estate of the late, great musician Prince. The letter demands that she promptly withdraw her trademark application. The letter explains that Prince’s estate owns the trademark for 3RDEYEGIRL. That’s the name of Prince’s all-female band. That trademark covers many products, including sunglasses. At Prince’s request, two friends had designed sunglasses for him that have a third lens above the nose. He occasionally wore them and copies are sold online.

Claudia Washington couldn’t understand what her 3RDEYEWEAR crystal covered glasses had to do with Prince’s 3RDEYEGIRL sunglasses.

“I don’t have any glasses with three lenses or anything indicative of Prince’s band," she said.

New York attorney Peter Cane, an expert in trademark law, says “The Patent and Trademark office will look to see if there’s a danger of the public becoming confused”.

The cease and desist letter says “3RDEYEWEAR will be likely to confuse consumers that you are sponsored by, or affiliated with, the Estate."

Claudia disagrees.

Cane says “I don’t think it’s clear cut in either direction and unfortunately Ms. Washington would have to engage a lawyer at great expense and fight it."

Claudia acknowledges she’s at a distinct disadvantage.

“Who has the resources or the wealth to fight against Prince’s estate?”

She’s hoping to find an attorney to represent her pro bono. While admitting it’s a longshot, she says “I’m a fighter. I’m a survivor, not a victim."

The attorneys for Prince’s estate says they intend to file a Notice of Opposition to the trademark application for 3RDEYEWEAR. We’ll keep you posted.

