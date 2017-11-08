Brooklyn community protests company accused of toxic dumping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn scrap metal company was under fire Wednesday from elected officials who say it is releasing hazardous pollution into the environment.

Brooklyn Resource Recovery Inc. handles scrap metal and shreds vehicles at its Preston Court location. It's alleged the company illegally stored and dumped toxic chemicals and released hazardous pollution into the environment. There was a large fire at the site more than 10 years ago and another last year.

We certainly want some enforcement of ​health codes, the building codes and environmental codes that are being broken by this bad actor in our community," said State Sen. Kevin Parker.

MTA owned freight tracks are parallel to the company's wall.

"Operation of those tracks was shut down last year during the chemical fire and immediately thereafter," according to Kirsten John Foy of the National Action Network.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation investigated an alleged oil spill more than 10 years ago. But according to the company's lawyer, they are up to code.

"To the best of our knowledge, Brooklyn Resource Recycling is in compliance with all permits and is not in violation of any laws or regulations," said General Counsel Mark Weintraub.

A DEC spokesperson said the agency inspected the site twice within the last few weeks. It didn't find any violations, but will continue to inspect the property.

Wednesday's allegations included the stability of the company's large wall and the question of who owns the land under it.

According to MTA Spokesperson​ Jon Weinstein "... it doesn't own the property and no LIRR passenger trains use the tracks next to the site."

Brooklyn Resource Recovery said they lease the land from multiple owners, not the MTA. The MTA said it's looking into whether the company is encroaching on their land.

The New York City Department of Buildings said it's received no complaints about the wall, but will send an inspector.