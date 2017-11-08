Boy, 9, robbed while waiting for school bus in Bedford-Stuyvesant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — A second October incident of a 9-year-old being robbed in Brooklyn has been reported to the police.

The robbery took place around 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, while the 9-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus in the area of Spencer Street and DeKalb Avenue.

In a video released by police, an unidentified male is seen approaching the child on a bike. Police say the suspect demanded money and the child handed over $3. The suspect then fled on his bike in an unknown direction.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspect described as a male in his teens, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 140 pounds, last seen wearing a blue hoodie jacket and dark pants, riding a bicycle.

In a second October incident, it was reported to police on Oct. 25, that an individual approached a 9-year-old boy inside the elevator of his apartment building in Brighton Beach. The individual allegedly threatened the victim with death and demanded his phone, which the child handed over, police said.

It is not known if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.