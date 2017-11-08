9-year-old boy allegedly threatened, robbed of phone in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn – Police are looking for the person who allegedly robbed a 9-year-old in Brooklyn.

It was reported to police on Oct. 25, that an individual approached a 9-year-old boy inside the elevator of his apartment building in Brighton Beach.

The individual allegedly threatened the victim with death and demanded his phone, police said.

The victim’s iPhone was taken, and the individual fled.

The victim was not injured.

The individual is described as a male with a dark complexion in his late teens with braids in his hair.

