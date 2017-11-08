44 NJ Transit engineers diagnosed with sleep apnea after deadly Hoboken crash

NEW JERSEY — More than 40 NJ Transit engineers were removed from service after screening determined they suffered from sleep apnea.

The transit agency screened 373 engineers over the last year in the wake of a deadly Hoboken crash. A woman was killed and more than 100 were injured when an engineer with an undiagnosed sleep apnea slammed into the station at more than double the speed limit.

Of those screened, just 44 were found to suffer from sleep apnea, an NJ Transit spokeswoman said. They were sidelined for treatment, but have since largely returned to work after meeting compliance requirements.

Just two engineers remain out-of-service.

Sleep apnea can lead to dangerous drowsiness during waking hours. It is the probable cause of 10 highway and rail accidents in the past 17 years, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

Treatment for sleep apnea involves wearing a pressurized mask or oral appliance to force the airway open while sleeping.