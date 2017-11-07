Woman, 29, with black eye found dead in Bronx apartment

CLAREMONT VILLAGE, the Bronx — A 29-year-old woman’s body was found in a Bronx apartment early Tuesday.

Police responded to the 911 call and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive inside Morris Houses, officials said.

She was found naked on the floor and had a black eye and a contusion to the face, an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

There was blood in the Washington Avenue apartment.

No arrests have been made, police said. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).