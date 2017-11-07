2 teens killed in Staten Island car crash identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island — Two teens who were killed Monday night in a single car crash in Staten Island have been identified, police say.

Daniel Castellano, 19, of Amsterdam Avenue, Staten Island, and his passenger Sebastian Serrano, 17, of Memosa Lane, Staten Island, were both killed in the collision.

Police say Castellano was driving when he lost control of the car, struck a pole and smashed into other vehicles on Richmond Avenue.

Both Castellano and Serrano were transported to Richmond University Medical Center where they were pronounced deceased. Their families have been notified.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is being conducted by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.