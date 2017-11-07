Teenage boy dies after being shot in the head in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A teenage boy shot in the head in the Bronx has died, police said.

Luis Vargas, 16, was one of three people shot on Randall Avenue on Oct. 31. He died Saturday, officials said.

Vargas was with a 15-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man when a group of man walked up and opened fire. The other teenage victim was hit in the left leg and the man was hit in the right leg. They were both treated at Jacobi Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).