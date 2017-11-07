Teen girl killed, man injured in Coney Island shooting

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A teenage girl is dead and a man is injured following a shooting at a Coney Island residence early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to West 35 Street to find a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The female, identified as Alyssa Rodriguez of Brooklyn, was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The male is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.