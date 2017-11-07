Sini defeats Perini in Suffolk County district attorney race

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY — Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini will soon hold a new title: District Attorney.

He beat Republican Ray Perini in Tuesday’s election.

“Together we have ushered in a new era of criminal justice in Suffolk County, an era of integrity, fairness and doing the right thing,” Newsday reported Sini said after his win. “We are going to return the office to the honorable institution it once was.”

The previous DA, Thomas Spota, was indicted on charges that he helped cover up the beating of a handcuffed prisoner by a police chief. He recently announced plans to step down from his post.

Sini spent nearly five years as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District. His focus as police commissioner has been the eradication of MS-13. The gang is prevalent in Suffolk County.

He’s promised to aggressively prosecute MS-13 members in his new position.