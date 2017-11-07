Remains found on LI identified as missing teens

FREEPORT, NY — The remains of two teenage boys found on Long Island have been identified, FBI officials said.

Kerin Pineda was last seen leaving his Freeport home in May of 2016. He went missing when he was 19. Pineda would have turned 20 this year.

He may have had problems with MS-13 because he wore white sneakers with red on them, his sister told PIX11.

His body was found at the Freeport Reservoir on Oct. 27.

Javier Castillo’s remains were found on Oct. 24 in Freeport’s Cow Meadow Park. His remains were found about four miles south of where the body of a missing 16-year-old boy was located. The teen, Angel Soler, of Roosevelt, was reported missing in July.

His remains were found in an area that looked like it might have been a gravesite.