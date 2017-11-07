Police release sketch of man wanted in Bronx attempted kidnapping of teen

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police released a sketch Tuesday of a man wanted for an attempted kidnapping in the Bronx.

He put a teenage girl walking to the train station into a chokehold the morning of Oct. 28 and tried to force her into a sedan, police said. The 16-year-old victim was walking to the train station from her home around 6:50 a.m. when the man approached. He told her he had a gun and tried to force her into a black, 4-door sedan.

She struggled and he hit her in the face. The blow didn’t stop her. She kept fighting and bit the man on the hand.

He let her go and then fled southbound on Grand Concourse in the black sedan.

Police described the culprit as being in his 30s with a thin build. He was wearing dark clothing. The man is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.837738 -73.917378