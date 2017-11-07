PIX11 News helps frail seniors get a ride to the polls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — From the Bronx to Harlem, PIX11 News is helping seniors get to the polls this year.

Several seniors at the Highbridge Senior Center on Nelson Ave. needed a ride.

"It's very important we have transportation for our seniors. Every vote counts and we want to make sure they go and vote, " said one of the seniors.

PIX11 News connected Prestige Car Service in the Bronx with Highbridge seniors.

"We are happy to provide two SUVs for the seniors today," said Manny Morel, from Prestige Car Service.

Also, the senior center at the Victory One Houses in Harlem had several voters who needed a ride.

"We are getting out the vote today. This is really cool what PIX11 is doing," said Malcolm Punter, the President and CEO of the Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement. Malcolm Car Service provided three cars to help the seniors.

If you want to reach Malcolm Car Service, call 212-690-4000

