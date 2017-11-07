× PIX11 announces holiday schedule, featuring Yule Log, Magic Garden and more

PIX11, Tribune Broadcasting’s New York flagship station, is pleased to announce its holiday lineup for November and December:

THANKSGIVING DAY, 11/23

9-11am March of the Wooden Soldiers

11am-3pm HONEYMOONERS MARATHON (4 hours/8 episodes from the “Classic 39”)

3pm-5pm March of the Wooden Soldiers

SATURDAY, 12/23

2-3pm THE MAGIC GARDEN CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (1981)

Beloved performers Carole Demas and Paula Janis prepare for Christmas in The Magic Garden in this PIX11 holiday special, rediscovered in a tape vault at WPIX in 2013. Will also be live streamed on PIX11.com.

in this PIX11 holiday special, rediscovered in a tape vault at WPIX in 2013. Will also be live streamed on PIX11.com. Will be available for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV

CHRISTMAS EVE – SUNDAY 12/24

6-7pm THE YULE LOG (1966 EDITION)

Will stream on PIX11.com and Facebook Live (on PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages) from 6-7pm.

Clips will be available for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV

PIX11 will air the original 1966 version of the Yule Log, which until last year, had not been seen on air since 1969. The 1966 Yule Log, long assumed to be permanently lost, was found last year and restored for its 50 th anniversary. It will air as a one-hour presentation exclusively on PIX11 on Christmas Eve 2017, exactly 51 years after its debut.

anniversary. It will air as a one-hour presentation exclusively on PIX11 on Christmas Eve 2017, exactly 51 years after its debut. The 1966 version of the Yule Log, filmed at Gracie Mansion, aired each Christmas Eve through 1969 until the tape degraded. A new Yule Log was filmed in 1970 as a replacement, and has aired ever since.

12-1:30am MIDNIGHT MASS AT ST. PATRICK’S CATHEDRAL (LIVE)

A PIX11 holiday tradition celebrating 40 years, the station will broadcast the Catholic Christmas Mass live from Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

The Mass will also be live streamed on PIX11.com and also on PIX11’s Facebook page PIX11 News

The original 1977 broadcast will be available for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV”

The 2017 Mass will be available for repeat viewing on Christmas morning on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV

CHRISTMAS – MONDAY 12/25

9am-1pm THE YULE LOG (1970 Edition )

The 1970 Yule Log will feature a new hour of music produced by Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri, the creator of theyulelog.com fansite. Will also stream on PIX11.com from 8am-5pm

Will air on Facebook Live 9am -1pm (on PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages)

Clips will be available for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV

The Log will be live tweeting @PIXYULELOG on twitter during the broadcast

Log merchandise http://www.cafepress.com/wpix/

1-3pm MARCH OF THE WOODEN SOLDIERS (1934) The Laurel and Hardy classic has been a PIX11 Christmas tradition for decades.

3-5pm FRIENDS (4 holiday episodes)

NEW YEAR’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

11pm NYE THE HONEYMOONERS MARATHON

From the Gotham Bus Company depot to the Raccoon Lodge, PIX11 has been NY’s home since 1958 for The Honeymooners. New Yorkers have been ringing in the New Year with Ralphie Boy and PIX11 when The Honeymooners Marathon began airing on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

This year, the PIX11 Honeymooners Marathon of classic episodes begins Sunday, December 31st at 11pm and runs through 5pm on Monday, January 1. (13.5 hours of Honeymooners with a break for PIX11 Morning News from 4:30am to 9am

Extra “Honeymooners” special content will be able for repeat viewing on PIX11’s channel on Roku/Apple TV/Amazon Fire TV Stick/Android TV