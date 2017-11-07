Pennsylvania man allegedly strangles women to death after she rejects marriage proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with murder after his marriage proposal was rejected.

In late October, Christopher R. Tucker, 34, allegedly invited Tara Serino, 19, to come over to his house. He proposed, but Serino turned him down and told him she was sleeping with other people.

According to The Morning Call, after the rejection Tucker allegedly strangled her, snapped her neck and beat her with a hatchet. He then wrapped Serino’s body in a rug, leaving her in his Pennsylvania home before escaping to Illinois.

Authorities arrested Tucker at an Illinois truck stop after he tried to break into a farmer’s combine. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and he reportedly confessed to killing Serino. Tucker remains in custody at the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

According to her obituary, Serino has a passion for photography and was “generous and caring, artistic and open-minded, and had a positive outlook on life.” Her funeral mass will be held on Wednesday.