Off-duty police officer related shooting in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities are investigating an off-duty police officer shooting in Newark Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 280 Leslie Street.

At least one person was shot, but details on their condition and what led to the shooting are not known.

Essex County Prosecutor investigators are combing the streets of the crime scene which spans two block. Many evidence markers were placed along Wainwright Street, parallel to Leslie Street.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

