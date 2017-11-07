NAACP: Voters receiving bogus phone calls

RICHMOND, Va. — The NAACP says voters in northern Virginia have received phone calls from people who are lying to them and telling them their polling place has changed.

The NAACP says the calls are fraudulent and an attempt to suppress the vote. Virginia voters are choosing a new governor Tuesday.

The NAACP says the out-of-area calls have been reported in Prince William County, as well as in Manassas and Manassas Park.

Hillary Clinton received about 5 percent more votes in Prince William County than Donald Trump did during the 2016 presidential election.

The NAACP says voter protection services are aware of the issue.