Letitia James wins re-election as public advocate

NEW YORK — Tish James handily held onto her position as New York City’s Public Advocate in Tuesday’s election.

James, the first woman of color to hold citywide elected office in New York City, has served as the people’s advocate and as a watchdog for city government for the last several years.She’s sued the city more than 10 times in the role.

Before taking on the position of Public Advocate, she worked as a councilmember.

The Democrat beat out four third-party challengers in the general election: Juan Carlos Polanco, Devin Balkind​, James Lane and Michael O’Reilly. Polanco, the Republican candidate, was her main opponent and the won who made it to the debate stage with James. She previously won the Democratic primary with about three-quarters of the vote.

James intends to use her time in office to promote economic equality for women, reform child and family welfare and preserve and expand affordable housing.

She was widely expected to win the reelection bid.​