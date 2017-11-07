Despite Trump and Weinstein controversies. Cyrus Vance re-Eelected as Manhattan DA

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was re-elected Tuesday night despite several recent controversies surrounding him.

This will be his third term in office.

He came under fire in October. Vance returned a $32,000 campaign contribution from a lawyer for the Trump Organization in a fraud investigation that was dropped. The probe was still active when Vance, a Democrat, received the donation. He said the donation did not influence any of his decisions.

News also emerged showing that Vance declined to criminally prosecute Harvey Weinstein in 2015. His decision came under scrutiny after more than a dozen women said they’d been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted by Weinstein.

Vance was not formally opposed in the election, but several names were tossed around as potential write-in candidates. Lawyer Peter Gleason stepped down as a potential write-in candidate to back former Brooklyn prosecutor Marc Fliedner​ in the election.

Lawyer Peter Gleason said Monday he was stepping aside to support former Brooklyn prosecutor Marc Fliedner in Tuesday’s election.

40.783060 -73.971249