× Antenna TV announces 2017 holiday schedule

Spend the holidays with your favorite sitcom stars as Antenna TV airs holiday episodes and themed marathons throughout the season!

ANTENNA TV’S HOLIDAY PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE:

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

“All of All in The Family” Thanksgiving weekend marathon

5am Wednesday, November 22 – Sunday November 26

Antenna TV makes television history when it broadcasts all episodes of the legendary sitcom All in the Family in one holiday weekend marathon. Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast network, will run all 9 seasons (207 episodes) of All in the Family on Thanksgiving weekend. The “All of All in The Family” Thanksgiving weekend marathon begins with season 1, episode 1 at 5am ET on Wednesday, November 22th and runs through Sunday, November 26th.

MERRY & BRIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT

Saturday December 2nd, 9th, 16th

7-10pm ET

Each Saturday night in December leading up to Christmas weekend, Antenna TV presents Merry & Bright Saturday Night, a primetime block of holiday-themed episodes featuring old favorites and new Antenna TV shows. Along with classic Christmas episodes from All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons and Welcome Back, Kotter, viewers will get a sneak peek at some of the funny and bright new shows coming to Antenna TV in 2018, including holiday episodes from Alice, Growing Pains, The Hogan Family, Head of the Class and Murphy Brown.

CHRISTMAS EVE & CHRISTMAS DAY

December 23rd-25th

Christmas Through the Years

Classic Christmas Collection

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

The Yule Log

Snuggle up with a cup of hot cocoa and your TV remote, Antenna TV is bringing you three full days of classic TV shows celebrating the holiday season.

It all starts at 1pm [ET] on December 23 with “Christmas Through the Years”, where you can see a holiday episode from Antenna TV’s library of shows in chronological order from 1954 to 2002.

Then at 2:30pm [ET] on December 24th and continuing through Christmas Day, viewers can watch a “Classic Christmas Collection,” featuring many more of Antenna TV’s classic holiday episodes. Included in the collection will be the 1951 film classic, “A Christmas Carol”, 12am ET and the overnight television tradition of the “Yule Log”, 5am ET which features a crackling fireplace and soothing Christmas music.

Make Antenna TV your home for the holidays!