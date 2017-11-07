All 5 borough presidents win re-election in NYC

NEW YORK — Constituents throughout New York City won’t see too much change in leadership: all five borough presidents won their re-election campaigns.

Gale Brewer (Manhattan-D), Ruben Diaz Jr. (Bronx-D), Eric Adams (Brooklyn-D, Melinda Katz (Queens-D) and James Oddo (Staten Island-R) easily held onto their seats.

Brewer beat out Frank Scala (Republican), Daniel Vila Rivera (Green) and Brian Waddell (Reform and Libertarian.) She took office of Manhattan Borough President in 2014. Before that she served on the city council for 12 year​s.

In the Bronx, Diaz Jr. beat Steven DeMartis (Republican), Antonio Vitiello (Conservative) and Camella Price (Reform.) He served as a member of the New York State Assembly before becoming the Bronx Borough President. This will be his third term.

Adams beat Benjamin Kissel (Reform) and Vito Bruno (Republican and Conservative.) He served as state senator before his election as Brooklyn Borough President in 2013.

In Queens, Katz beat William Kregler (Republican and Conservative) and Everly Brown (Homeowners NYCHA). She served as a councilmember before her election as Queens Borough President.

The lone Republican win came in Staten Island where Oddo beat Tom Shcherbenko (Democrat and Working Families and Henry Bardel (Green.)