BULLS HEAD, Staten Island — Two teens were killed Monday night when the car they were in crashed into parked cars, police said.

The 19-year-old driver lost control, flipped and smashed into cars on Richmond Avenue, police said.

His passenger, also in his teens, was killed in the collision.

No identifying information is available for the victims.

