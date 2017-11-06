Thousands of NY students left without ride to school after bus drivers go on strike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, Long Island — A school bus strike that was canceled last week is back on Monday, leaving thousands of students without a ride to school.

Debra Hagan, president of TWU Local 252 representing 300 drivers, monitors and mechanics, said that workers of the union representing bus drivers in four Nassau County school districts were “definitely” striking Monday morning.

The strike affects students in school districts of Freeport, Baldwin, Hicksville and Rockville Centre, along with the NYC Office of Pupil Transportation, that includes students in Queens and Brooklyn.

“We’ve been in communication with the districts, and we recognize that it is a burden for the parents and the districts for having to provide other means to get the children into school and getting them home,” Hagan said in an interview with Newsday on Sunday. “That’s why the strike is first thing in the morning, so we’re not leaving any children waiting at bus stops.”

The union and officials at Baumann Bus Company in Ronkonkoma have been in ongoing talks. The union demands higher wages and better company contributions to 401K programs. A meeting is set for Nov. 10.