New York kidnapping suspect arrested in southern Nevada

PAHRUMP, Nev. — A 23-year-old man sought in connection with the disappearance of a woman in upstate New York has been arrested in southern Nevada on charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The Nye County sheriff’s office says they arrested Jon Turner of Elmira, New York after the 25-year-old victim managed to escape Thursday from a motel in Beatty about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Las Vegas.

She says Turner allegedly beat and choked her then left her unconscious on a street before taking her back to the motel and handcuffing her to furniture.

Deputies say he eventually injured her with a hatchet. Investigators determined the pair had been reported missing in New York in late August.

Turner was being held Monday in the Nye County Jail on $275,000 bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer.