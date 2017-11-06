Missing child with autism was last seen with babysitter: NYPD

BROOKLYN — A child with autism was reported missing by his mother Sunday after her friend, who was caring for him failed to return the boy, police say.

The 38-year-old Brooklyn mom told police she left her 6-year-old son, Devin Monroe, in the care of her 39-year-old friend Emmanuel Kolajo, on Saturday. When she went to pick him up, they were both gone.

Police say the pair were last seen around 6 a.m. Saturday, leaving 717 Madison Street inside of the victim’s car, a black 2002 Hyundai Elantra, which the friend was allowed to borrow while babysitting. The vehicle has not been located at this time.

Kolajo is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black wig, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. Police say the suspect is transition from a man to a woman.

The missing child is described as 3 feet 1 inch tall, with a medium complexion and black hair, last seen wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, a gray vest, blue pants and blue sneakers.

Police say the child is autistic and cannot communicate.

