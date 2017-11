YONKERS — Firefighters are on the scene of a massive blaze that is spreading through three homes in Yonkers early Monday.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. on Oak Street, officials say.

At least three homes are on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Officials have blocked off the area where the houses are packed close together.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.