Man on bike in Queens keeps exposing himself to girls, teens

QUEENS — A man on a bike in Queens has repeatedly exposed himself to girls in Queens before cycling away, police said.

His exhibitionist spree started in Flushing on May 11 when he asked a 13-year-old girl for a piece of paper and then exposed his penis, officials said. About an hour later, he did the same thing to a 14-year-old girl in Ridgewood.

The man has done this nine times, police said. His youngest victim was just 11-years-old. He approached her in Ridgewood on Nov. 2, got her attention, exposed his penis and then biked away.

His oldest victim is 15, officials said. The man approached her in a Flushing park on Sept. 20, asked her for a piece of paper and then exposed himself before fleeing on a bike.

In most of the nine instances, the man approached just one girl, but on Nov. 2, the most recent incident, the man approached two girls in Flushing. He exposed himself to the 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl before fleeing on his bike.

The man either asked the victim for a piece of paper or made a statement to get the victim’s attention in each instance.

Police have asked for help identifying him. The man is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and white long-sleeve sweater, gray pants, brown boots and baseball hat. The man also wears a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves and shoulders and rides a bicycle with classic drop-style handlebars.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).