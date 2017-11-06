Hundreds mourn at NJ funeral for truck terror victim Darren Drake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — Hundreds mourned a New Milford man killed in last week’s terror attack at his funeral services held at Ascension Church in New Milford. Darren Drake, 32, was an only child. His family embraced outside the church, his father waved to the media and mouthed the words ’thank you’.

"Such a young age. He was 32. Just a young, young age,” said Kathy Perino, who attended the funeral mass. "He had so much to give. He had so much life. He made his parents really happy.”

Drake was born and raised in New Milford. He sat on the school board and had run for town council in the past. He leaves behind no children and was unmarried.

"I just can’t believe what a tragedy this is. I’ve been upset ever since I heard it,” said Vincent Wymbs, who also attended the mass.

Drake worked at Moody’s Analytics in New York. He was biking in between meetings when the terrorist’s truck struck and killed him. Fellow churchgoers said the Drake family belonged to Ascension Church for as long as they can remember.

Drake was buried in a black suit, tie and New York Jets hat.

"The pain I felt inside this church, but I know there were angels there,” said Wymbs.