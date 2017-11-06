Howard tries to get photographer to see the light for soulmates

NEW JERSEY — Rocco DiLeone and Kianna Frakes of Elizabeth were soulmates. They’d been together for 14 years. They were planning a big wedding for 8/8/18. Then all that changed this spring.

“In April of this year, she ended up getting diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Stage 4.”

Instead of a big wedding, they were married at Rocco’s mom’s house in July. A few days later, Kianna died. A grieving Rocco was left to call wedding vendors and tell them the big wedding was off.

“Everybody was very compassionate… except one.”

With 13 months notice, all the vendors gave him refunds except the photographer: KS Photography in Pine Brook, New Jersey, owned by Kinga Sliwinska. Rocco and Kianna had given her a little more than $3,000.

“She doesn’t want to see it the way I see it, taking it from my perspective,” Rocco told us.

His contract with KS says no refunds within 18 months of the wedding date. Rocco tried explaining to Kinga that this wasn’t just about a contract. He said it was an ethical and moral issue. Kinga offered $300 back then said she’d donate the $3,000 to a cancer charity If Rocco made sure all the negative reviews he and his sister-in-law posted were removed from the web.

So, Rocco contacted us.

I went to Kinga’s office with him. But she wasn’t there. And when she called me back she stuck to her guns, refusing to refund his money.

“It’s easy to put all my concentration on her and be mad at her and frustrated with her, but the true issues that I have and my inner turmoil come from me losing my soulmate. We would have been together forever.”

Rocco’s next move may be small claims court.

Meanwhile Kinga has threatened a defamation lawsuit.

Rocco says he’s just told the truth about her and the way she treated a grieving client.