Harlem woman says leak in her father`s lobby is dangerous

HARLEM, Manhattan — Christine Zayas says every time she visits her father at the Corsi Houses, she is afraid someone will get hurt.

"It looks like a construction zone. Someone already got hurt. It's time to fix it," said Zayas.

Her father is 82-years-old.

Zayas says management tries to clean up the mess and make repairs, but the leak is still there. A spokesperson from the the New York City Housing Authority says, "Our staff has been working urgently to identify the source of the leak. We must do better to ensure all NYCHA residents have the safe, clean homes they deserve.”

