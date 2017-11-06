Former inmate offers up advice to newly incarcerated Anthony Weiner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Disgraced Congressman Anthony Weiner turned himself in to authorities just before 2 p.m. Monday, officially beginning his 21-month sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts for sending lewd messages to a 15-year-old girl.

The facility specializes in treating sex offenders with medical conditions.

“I think it’s going to be very difficult for him,” former inmate John Fuller told PIX11 News.

Fuller has a good idea of what Weiner should expect. In 1993, he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges.

“Think of him having his personal space in his day to day life,” he said. “Will his behavior that he’s used to doing, offend his cell mate or his roommate?”

It’s these types of scenarios that Fuller experienced first hand that helped him re-invent himself after his release from prison nearly 15 years ago. He became a prison coach and one of the pioneers of the modern prison consulting industry, where he counsels and preps those getting ready to serve time.

He even wrote a book about it - “A Day In Prison: An Insider’s Guide To Life Behind Bars.”

“When [Weiner] goes in he’s gonna have to lay low, do his time and continue to focus on rehabilitation,” he said. “I think he’s going to be spectacle initially [and] I am sure there’ll be hundreds of nicknames for him - they’ll know who he is as soon as he walks in.”

According to Fuller, who has worked with high-profile clients from the worlds of sports and entertainment, mending relationships — especially the one with his estranged wife Huma Abedin — should have been a priority before Weiner even turned himself in.

“She’s been a pillar in his life for so many years and that’s something critical he should focus on,” he said.

When it comes to his crime, which involved a minor, will Weiner be a target for other inmates? Fuller says – probably not.

“Guys aren’t gonna worry about him too much – but if he’s mouthy and if he gets with other guys who are considered perverts, child molesters and he begins to glorify that, it can rub some inmates the wrong way.”