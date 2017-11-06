Comcast reports trouble with XFINITY internet service nationwide

NEW YORK — Comcast customers across the country could face trouble with their internet service on Monday, officials said.

In a tweet sent at 1:36 p.m., Comcast Cares said:

“Some customers are having issues with their XFINITY Internet service. We apologize & appreciate your patience while we work to fix.”

At about 2:42 p.m., Comcast Cares said:

“UPDATE: our teams continue to monitor an external network issue. We apologize for the inconvenience & will provide updates as we learn more.”

Outages have been reported in New York, the Bronx, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and Houston, among other cities, according to DownDetector.com.

The cause of the outage is not yet known.