Winners cross the finish line at the NYC marathon

NEW YORK — The first woman crossed the finish line of the New York City Marathon shortly before noon Sunday.

Shalane Flanagan broke away from the pack shortly after entering Central Park. Flanagan, an Olympic medalist who finished second in her marathon debut, won the women’s race. She crossed the finish line at about 11:50 a.m. Flanagan is the first American woman to win since 1977.

Geoffrey Kipsang Kamworor, a Kenyan long-distance runner, won the men’s race around 12:04 p.m. Wilson Kipsang and Lelisa Desisa finished shortly after him. Mary Keitany and Mamitu Daska finished second and third respectively in the women’s race.

Keitany had won three straight New York marathons, but Flanagan pulled away from the Kenyan great with about three miles to go. Flanagan finished with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 second, about a minute faster than Keitany. The American cried and yelled as she approached the finish line all alone.

The women’s race winners finished shortly after the end of the New York City Marathon men’s and women’s wheelchair races.

In that race, Manuela Schar finally upended four-time defending champion Tatyana McFadden to win, completing a Swiss sweep with men’s winner Marcel Hug.

Schar powered through the five boroughs in 1 hour, 48 minutes, 9 seconds, taking the top spot after three straight runner-up finishes in New York. She also won the Boston and London marathons this year.

McFadden was seeking a record sixth career New York title but settled for second, crossing the line nearly three minutes behind Schar. The 17-time Paralympic medalist was hospitalized early this year with life-threatening blood clots but returned to win the Chicago Marathon last month.

Hug pulled away from Canada’s Josh Cassidy in the final miles to repeat as the men’s wheelchair champion and win New York for the third time.

It was the first time the wheelchair races were swept by competitors from same country.

The Swiss star with the chrome-plated helmet wheeled in an unofficial time of 1:37:21, beating Cassidy by more than two minutes. Hug won last year’s race by sixth hundredths of a second over Australia’s Kurt Fearnley.