Two fatally shoot man in Bronx apartment, steal his clothing

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — Two people fatally shot a Bronx man inside his apartment and then stole his clothing, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The 22-year-old victim was found unconscious and unresponsive inside his Wakefield apartment with gunshot wounds to his stomach and head Friday morning, police officials said. Raul Melendez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The attackers fled the Bronx Boulevard apartment with an undetermined amount of the victim’s clothes, police said.

Police have asked for help identifying the attackers. Both of the culprits are 16 to 18 years old with slim builds. One of the attackers was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers. The other culprit was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).