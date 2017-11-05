Teen fatally shot in front of his Brooklyn home

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A teenage boy was fatally shot in front of his Bronx home Saturday night, police officials said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in front of the Linden Houses shortly before 8 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. They found the Clayton Hemingway, 16, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.

Emergency medical services rushed Hemingway to Brookdale hospital , but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).