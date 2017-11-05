More than 20 reportedly killed in Texas church attack; shooter dead: local officials

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — More than 20 people were rep killed and more than 20 were wounded in a Sunday morning attack at a church in Texas, a county commissioner in Texas says he’s been told.

Those figures haven’t been confirmed, Albert Gamez, a Wilson County commissioner, told cable news outlets.

The victims were shot at First Baptist Church, KSAT12 reported. The station reports that the man who opened fire is dead.

The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County, according Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Robert Murphy. It is unclear if the shooter was killed by police or took his own life.

Dozens of people were reportedly shot, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said on CNN.

“Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a tweet Sunday afternoon. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

The church is in a small town of about 400 people 40 miles east of San Antonio. Around 50 people usually attend the service, a KSAT12 reporter tweeted.

Police and the FBI are on scene, CNN reports. Eyewitness reports as many as 20 shots fired during Sunday’s service.

A witness at the scene reported a 2-year-old was also shot, KENS5 reported.

It wasn’t immediately known how many people were killed and wounded or who carried out the attack.

First responders converged on the church in the small town southeast of San Antonio and helicopters are taking victims to hospitals.

President Donald Trump, who is currently in Japan, said he is monitoring the situation.

“May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” he tweeted. “The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene.”

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.