NYPD officer struck by minivan while crossing Staten Island street

BULLS HEAD, Staten Island — An NYPD officer was struck by a minivan while crossing a Staten Island street Sunday night.

She was crossing near the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Akron Street when she was hit, police said. The officer suffered severe head trauma and was rushed to Richmond University Medical Center. She was on duty at the time of the crash.

The driver stayed on the scene of the crash.

No identifying information was immediately available for the victim or the driver.

