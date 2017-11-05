News Closeup: Immigration and terror; NYC’s mayoral race; veterans’ challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sayfullo Saipov, the man charged with carrying out a deadly terror attack in lower Manhattan, is an immigrant from Uzbekistan. He came to the U.S. seven years ago under the diversity lottery program. In the wake of the attack, President Donald Trump has vowed to end that program.

Marvin Scott speaks with an immigration lawyer about the program, issues with immigration and whether a different policy would prevent this kind of attack from taking place.

Also, New York City is about to elect its next mayor. Polls seem to indicate that incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio is way ahead of his major challengers, Republican candidate Nicole Malliotakis and Independent candidate Bo Dietl.

Marvin Scott talks to political analysts Hank Sheinkopf and Morgan Pehme about the upcoming election and the issues New Yorkers are voting on.

And the nation will honor its veterans on Nov. 11. There are an estimated 22 million veterans living in the U.S. and as we honor them we also consider the challenges so many of them face.

Marvin Scott speaks about that with Dan McSweeney, president of the United War Veterans Council.