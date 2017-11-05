More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting about 1 month after 58 killed in Las Vegas

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — More than 20 people were killed in the Texas church attack Sunday.

The pastor’s wife says she and husband were out of town the church was attacked, but their teen daughter is among the dead.

Between 10 to 15 people were also injured but stressed the investigation was early and the figures could change, officials said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is calling the shooting in a small town outside San Antonio an “evil act.”

A sheriff says a man entered First Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead and injured. The shooter was killed after a brief chase north into neighboring Guadalupe County.

Abbott tweeted Sunday: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act.” He thanked law enforcement for their response.

The Republican governor has also promised “more details” from the state’s Department of Public Safety soon.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement that his office “stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

President Donald Trump has tweeted from Japan that he is monitoring the situation in Texas.

Trump tweeted: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas.” He added that the FBI is on the scene.

A spokeswoman says the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of the shooting.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

One hospital about 10 miles from the shooting says there “multiple” victims with gunshot wounds are being treated.