Men steal $100k in jewelry from woman in Brooklyn, punch her

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police released surveillance video Sunday of two men who beat a woman and stole $100,000 worth of jewelry from her in Brooklyn.

The 34-year-old victim was about to get into her car parked in front of an East New York pawn shop on Aug. 23 when two men approached her, police said.

They tried to take her bag and one of the men punched the woman in the face when she resisted, officials said. The men fled the scene with the victim’s bag in a white Nissan sedan. Her bag contained assorted jewelry worth about $100,000, police said.

The woman, who suffered pain and bruising, was not hospitalized and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police have asked for help identifying the culprits. One of the men was last seen wearing all black clothing. The other man was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark clothing and red shorts.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).