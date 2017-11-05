Man used hammer to fatally beat mother of 4 in NJ: authorities

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Authorities say a man used a hammer to fatally beat his girlfriend at a New Jersey home.

Atlantic County prosecutors say 36-year-old Lashawn Smith, of Egg Harbor Township, is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the death of 28-year-old Sarah Phillips. Township police found her body around 5 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 to report an injured woman inside the home.

Authorities say Smith repeatedly struck Phillips with the hammer, but did not say what spurred the attack. The declined further comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

It wasn’t known Sunday if Smith has retained an attorney.

Family members say Phillips was the mother of four young children. But it wasn’t clear if Smith was the father of any of the kids.