Man beats victim in Queens apartment, robs him

REGO PARK, Queens — A man beat a 37-year-old when the victim tried to stop the man from robbing his Queens apartment, police said.

The robber grabbed the victim’s laptop from inside the Rego Park apartment on Oct. 31 around 9:40 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. When the victim tried to stop him, the culprit punched him several times and told him he had a gun.

He ran from the apartment afterward in an unknown direction.

Police have asked for help identifying the robber. He’s about 20 to 30 years old and has tattoos on his neck and chest. The culprit was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and tan work boots. He’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

