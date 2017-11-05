Man beats commuter on Brooklyn train, steals $500

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man beat an A train rider late Saturday night and stole the victim’s money and cell phone, police said.

The 30-year-old victim was inside a southbound A train at Nostrand Avenue when a man walked up and punched and kicked him in the head several times, an NYPD spokesperson said.

After beating the man, the attacker too $500 in cash and a cell phone from the victim’s pants’ pockets. He fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at Kings County Hospital and is in stable condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. His hair is in short braids and he was last seen wearing a red vest, a black shirt and blue jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).