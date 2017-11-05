Man, 61, killed in Brentwood hit-and-run crash

BRENTWOOD, NY — A 61-year-old man was crossing the street in Brentwood when he was killed by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning.

Luis Felix Gomez-Cuji was hit at Suffolk Avenue, just west of Eastern Avenue, around 3:20 a.m., police said. A passing motorist found him lying on the roadway and called 911.

Detectives believe the vehicle that struck Gomez-Cuji before fleeing the scene was either a red or burgundy sedan, possibly with damage on the driver’s side.

Police are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Major Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.