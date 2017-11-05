Here’s everything we know about the victims of the Texas church shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas —At least 26 people were killed when a gunman opened fire in a Texas church Sunday morning.

Those victims, ranging in age from 5-years-old to 72-years-old are slowly being identified, officials said. Most of the victims were found dead in the church. Two were found dead outside and one died at the hospital.

The shooter is also dead. He fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police. Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

The teenage daughter of the pastor:

The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio.

A pregnant woman:

A congregant who wasn’t at a Texas church the day of a deadly shooting says his cousins attended and that family members have been told at least one was killed.

Thirty-four-year-old Nick Uhlig says he didn’t go to the Sutherland Springs church Sunday because he was out late Saturday. He says the cousin who was killed had three children and was pregnant with a fourth. He didn’t know specifics about how the other was doing.

Uhlig says the family had just met days earlier for his cousins’ grandfather’s funeral.