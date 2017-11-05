Devin Kelley identified as Texas church shooter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — Devin Kelley was identified as the gunman who allegedly walked into a Texas church Sunday and opened fire.

He allegedly killed more than 20 people at a church in a small town outside San Antonio. Kelley, believed to be in his early 20s, wore all black during the attack and a tactical-style vest.

Kelley fled the church in a vehicle after the shooting and was also killed, either by a self-inflicted wound or during a confrontation with police.

Two U.S. officials identified him to the Associated Press as the culprit in the shooting. The officials — one a U.S. official and the other in law enforcement — spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation, which they were briefed on.

The U.S. official says Kelly lived in a suburb of San Antonio and that he doesn’t appear to be linked to organized terrorist groups. The official says investigators are looking at social media posts Kelley may have made in the days before Sunday’s attack, including one that appeared to show an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

The Pentagon has confirmed the suspect identified in the mass shooting at a Texas church previously served in the Air Force.

In a brief statement, the Pentagon says Kelley was an airman “at one point,” but additional details about his time in the Air Force were not immediately available.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.