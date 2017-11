NEW YORK – A Port Authority police officer was struck by a driver fleeing JFK Airport Saturday.

The Port Authority Police Department tweeted out the incident just after 6 p.m.

#PAPD cop struck by fleeing suspect's vehicle at JFK Airport. Cop taken to hospital, non-life threatening injuries. #THESACRIFICECONTINUES. — PAPD (@PAPD911) November 4, 2017

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Any arrests or other injuries were not immediately available.

